Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $855,750 as Share Value Declined; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shares Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Trimmed Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 340.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 17,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 22,140 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 5,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 4.90 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 49,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 204,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, down from 253,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 751,973 shares traded or 18.21% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL PENSION REFORM IS KEY PENDING REFORM: WERNER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 1.79 million shares. Oberweis Asset owns 7,500 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 113,148 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 319,920 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 148,665 shares. Comerica Bancshares, Michigan-based fund reported 25,112 shares. State Street reported 1.62M shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Rothschild & Communication Asset Mgmt Us reported 297,201 shares stake. James Rech reported 0.01% stake. Victory Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.86 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Oakworth Cap reported 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 484 shares. America First Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 2,000 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 26,227 shares to 129,602 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Highland Cap Management Llc has invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 14,771 were reported by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated. 24,730 are held by Sumitomo Life Com. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 236,863 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc owns 481,781 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 36,063 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept reported 0.13% stake. Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.29% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Winch Advisory Serv Lc holds 0.02% or 572 shares. 6,750 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Management Ks. Mai Cap invested in 49,768 shares. Epoch Investment has invested 1.71% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K.

