Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Blackrock (BLK) Stock Declined While Davis Capital Partners Decreased Its Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 12,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,683 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 43,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 8.24M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $10.86 during the last trading session, reaching $426.5. About 368,980 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Net Asset Value(s); 05/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES: BLACKROCK HOLDS 3.39% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Emerging Markets More Vulnerable With Dollar Strength (Video); 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Final Results; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Manage Carleton Endowment (Correct); 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS FED LIKELY TO INCREASE RATES THIS WEEK, MARKETS WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO ADJUST THEIR 2019 RATE EXPECTATIONS HIGHER; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Result of AGM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 380,699 shares to 745,996 shares, valued at $95.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 245,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,849 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares India 50 Etf (INDY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 EPS, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.06 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.