Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) Stock Rose While Bp Wealth Management Raised Stake

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 15,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 738,277 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.97M, up from 722,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 37,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 203,073 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, up from 165,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.31. About 698,247 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bancorporation Na has 3,335 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 214 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 75,231 shares stake. Logan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Osborne Prtnrs Capital Limited Liability accumulated 72,764 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Lc reported 355,027 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd owns 2.17M shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Capital World Invsts holds 15.63M shares. Ajo Lp owns 31,499 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Advisor Prns Llc reported 13,336 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 223,465 shares.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan and Jardine Lloyd Thompson Agree to Sell JLT’s Aerospace Business to Arthur J. Gallagher – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Names New Mercer CEO and MMC Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 93,002 shares to 85,848 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,705 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 109.04 million shares. Family Mgmt Corp, New York-based fund reported 30,060 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability reported 0.16% stake. Weik Cap Management holds 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 27,925 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 14,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 12,320 are owned by Wealth Planning Lc. Leisure Capital Management holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,040 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt reported 2,609 shares. Community Bank Of Raymore reported 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,466 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 340,649 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,000 shares. Cypress Grp Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% stake. Mercer Advisers Inc reported 51,548 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 168,406 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $122.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 118,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,555 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).