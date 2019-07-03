Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $11.69 Million; Stock Value Declined; Ameriprise Financial Stake in Marcus (MCS) Decreased by $1.05 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 26,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,694 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, down from 174,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 39,501 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 15.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 37.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 403,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 6.15M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $75,120 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 10.47M shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.74% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors accumulated 878,645 shares. Laffer Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Beutel Goodman Limited stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Blackrock Inc owns 59.14 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 22,982 shares. Counselors Inc owns 0.17% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 139,245 shares. First Manhattan Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Putnam Investments Lc reported 2.46 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Prelude Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,070 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barnett & Inc holds 1,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 383,964 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 269,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,462 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $68.83 million activity. 1.73M The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) shares with value of $68.71 million were sold by VSS-Southern Holdings LLC.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 159,656 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $43.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.