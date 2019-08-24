Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position By $14.42 Million; Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted Blackrock (BLK) Holding By $2.58 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 20.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 514,962 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 1.96M shares with $56.41M value, down from 2.48M last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $27.73B valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 6,048 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)'s stock declined 2.39%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 81,659 shares with $34.90M value, up from 75,611 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $63.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 62.26% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) stake by 356,125 shares to 1.30M valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,646 shares and now owns 13,276 shares. Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was raised too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 31.99% above currents $22.88 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WMB in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% or 10,563 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 324,541 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3.30 million were accumulated by Duff Phelps Invest Management. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Tortoise Limited Liability Company has invested 6.69% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fort Limited Partnership invested in 218 shares or 0% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Company reported 12,230 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.88 million shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 1.35% or 357,133 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.79% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fca Corp Tx holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 49,110 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 7,119 were reported by Grassi Inv. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18,311 shares.

date 2019-08-24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blue Fincl Cap has 0.98% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Leisure Management holds 0.5% or 1,380 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 2,747 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gp holds 14.56% or 34.03M shares. Lifeplan Group reported 4 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 17,556 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 297,805 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp invested in 3,973 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 26,588 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors reported 1,809 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,744 shares. 500 are held by Spinnaker. Williams Jones And Assoc Llc has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Among 5 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $506’s average target is 24.25% above currents $407.25 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Monday, February 25. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $495 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $431 target in Friday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BLK in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14.

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 6,896 shares to 151,753 valued at $20.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 7,795 shares and now owns 332,125 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was reduced too.

date 2019-08-24