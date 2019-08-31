Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Its Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) by $18.61 Million as Stock Rose; Target (TGT) Shares Rose While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Its Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 641,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 3.06M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.11 million, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 13,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 173,004 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89 million, down from 186,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.08 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 189,879 shares to 5.04 million shares, valued at $157.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Simple Reasons Enterprise Products Partners Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Permian pipeline startup splits WTI Midland market, traders say – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Simple Formula For Methodical Wealth Creation – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Investment Group reported 24,749 shares. 465,679 are owned by Conning Incorporated. Argent reported 66,708 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Llc has 41.19 million shares for 7.41% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.56% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Finemark Bancorp And reported 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors owns 268,581 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Trust Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 244,137 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability owns 0.36% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 42,720 shares. Novare Management Limited Liability Company reported 331,413 shares. Moreover, Golub Group Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 8,310 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd accumulated 33,484 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,925 shares. Essex Investment Limited Com accumulated 4,264 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Target Sell Its Customers Higher-End Jeans? – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 496,828 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $28.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).