Westwood Holdings Group Decreased By $2.37 Million Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake; Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 6.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 28,226 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock rose 20.29%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 379,538 shares with $32.00 million value, down from 407,764 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $3.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 898,803 shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 90 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 59 reduced and sold their stock positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 41.17 million shares, up from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Arbor Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 35 Increased: 64 New Position: 26.

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ABR’s profit will be $25.70M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 907,752 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) has risen 47.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days

More notable recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Arbor Realty Trust Closes Eleventh Collateralized Securitization Vehicle – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Arbor Realty Trust Declares Special Dividend of $0.15 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arbor Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for 96,685 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.67 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 1.62% invested in the company for 93,604 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier & Associates Inc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 29,293 shares.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “USCR or EXP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity. 2,591 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares with value of $184,868 were sold by BOWMAN ED H JR.

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. Raymond James maintained Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $60.92M for 15.13 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.07% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN) stake by 413,811 shares to 2.93 million valued at $33.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 7,464 shares and now owns 12,083 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 59,747 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company owns 118 shares. Birch Run Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.21% or 45,000 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability reported 29,200 shares. Moreover, Mariner has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 3,455 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Management Limited owns 240,900 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.28% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). State Street Corporation accumulated 1.17 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 450,506 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Com holds 0.06% or 3,070 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research holds 30,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 94,036 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 200 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 472,314 are owned by Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership.