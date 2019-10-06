Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake; Opus Investment Management Cut Its Kimberly (KMB) Holding

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 11.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 25,243 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 199,045 shares with $12.72M value, down from 224,288 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 400,176 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 35,000 shares with $4.67M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Kimberly now has $48.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $141.6. About 1.30M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Rlj Lodging Trust stake by 12,075 shares to 13,075 valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Western Midstream Partners Lp stake by 19,737 shares and now owns 306,470 shares. Plains Gp Holdings Lp was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air Group has $7900 highest and $68 lowest target. $74.75’s average target is 17.70% above currents $63.51 stock price. Alaska Air Group had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 2. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank owns 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 361 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank holds 7,101 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 2,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal invested in 1.89M shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.07% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 7,854 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Century Cos invested in 0% or 16,505 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.03% or 100,984 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1,698 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 7.07 million shares stake. Agf Invests Inc holds 1.27M shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd has invested 0.23% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $269.31 million for 7.32 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -4.56% below currents $141.6 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, September 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,215 were accumulated by Todd Asset Ltd Liability Co. Shelton Management, a California-based fund reported 16,626 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.48% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 20,127 shares. Coldstream Capital Incorporated invested in 2,001 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% stake. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.67% or 10,970 shares in its portfolio. Washington Communication holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,295 shares. Pettee Invsts invested in 3,036 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 18,030 shares. Fruth Mngmt reported 21,952 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 2,381 shares. Peoples Financial Corporation holds 0.36% or 5,295 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America invested in 0.02% or 993 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 721,117 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 100 shares.