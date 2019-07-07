Westwood Holdings Group Cut Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding by $12.70 Million; Valuation Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Declined, Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 211,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,757 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 317,997 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 574,967 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Novare Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 5,207 shares. Wisconsin-based Madison Hldgs Inc has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Argent Co reported 1,464 shares stake. Granite Lc has 0.43% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northeast Mgmt reported 1,339 shares. Saturna invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares. 9,712 were reported by Portland Advsr Llc. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company holds 967 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 571 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Company has 3.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 71,663 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Com invested in 59,062 shares. 3,512 were reported by Synovus Fincl.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 19,700 shares to 72,633 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.37M for 15.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 38,579 shares to 196,950 shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Easterly Government Properties by 312,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).