Westwood Holdings Group Cut J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Holding as Valuation Rose; Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding by $22.67 Million; Stock Price Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 5,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,673 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, down from 303,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.87. About 49,130 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 781,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.18 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.06M, down from 7.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 10.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.39 per share. JJSF’s profit will be $28.79 million for 26.78 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by J & J Snack Foods Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 7,665 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Copeland Capital Management Limited Company holds 1.67% or 152,271 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 400 shares. Ajo LP reported 0% stake. Legal And General Group Public Ltd reported 39,335 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 53 shares. Impact Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.81% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Prelude Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 38,897 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). First LP reported 37,417 shares. 173,149 are held by Invesco Limited. Ameritas Invest has 1,240 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company owns 394,450 shares. Sei Invests reported 60,031 shares stake.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 13,461 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $81.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 70,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “J & J Snack Foods Schedules First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Bulletproof Stocks For An Uncertain Market – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “J & J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Patten Grp holds 15,137 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 92,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Cap Management has 0.31% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 70,954 shares. Cutter And Comm Brokerage stated it has 311,250 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Us Bank De accumulated 275,731 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jane Street Gru Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 279,053 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd reported 80,603 shares. Monetary Gru holds 0.18% or 15,930 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 141,902 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 19.60 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 24,081 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “9.5% Yield From MIE, A Solid CEF Priced To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Profit From The MLP Bear Market: Enterprise Products Partners Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,927 shares to 52,358 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.