Westwood Holdings Group Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $602,504; Shares Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Value Rose While Nordea Investment Management Ab Increased Holding by $909,415

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 10,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 84,756 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 95,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 1.57 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 10,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 86,676 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 75,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 118,936 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 195,911 shares to 6,675 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,278 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

