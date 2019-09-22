Westwood Holdings Group Cut Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Position; Shorts at KARDEX AG ZUERICH ORDINARY SHARES (KRDXF) Lowered By 92.86%

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) stake by 10.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 5,023 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 41,357 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 46,380 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc now has $12.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 745,340 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

KARDEX AG ZUERICH ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had a decrease of 92.86% in short interest. KRDXF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 92.86% from 1,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for KARDEX AG ZUERICH ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KRDXF)’s short sellers to cover KRDXF’s short positions. It closed at $155 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kardex AG develops, produces, maintains, and sells automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of storing solutions, including dynamic storage systems, and turnkey systems and high-bay warehouses; material flow management solutions; handling and automation solutions, such as automated storage and retrieval machines, conveyor systems, vertical and horizontal systems, and warehouse management solutions; and a range of office technology solutions and products that assist companies in managing various quantities of documents.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada invested in 0% or 743 shares. Fruth Invest has 2,900 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 25,569 shares or 0% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 477,800 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). M&T Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Prudential Fin owns 162,690 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp owns 6,944 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ftb Advisors owns 169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peoples Service owns 0.9% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 23,270 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Lc owns 260,253 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 1.74 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 275,134 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 16,532 shares to 584,243 valued at $24.70M in 2019Q2. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 13,313 shares and now owns 184,723 shares. Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was raised too.