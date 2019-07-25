Westwood Holdings Group Cut Its Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Position by $877,960; Market Valuation Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $9.51 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 9,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,831 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 75,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 2.79M shares traded or 83.74% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 81,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 103,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $140.16. About 13.40 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN) by 413,811 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $33.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP Shs A Rep by 12,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 1,408 shares. Metropolitan Life Commerce New York stated it has 17,015 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 74,588 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup reported 170,267 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 41,728 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability invested in 344,350 shares. Riverhead Capital Management holds 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 21,607 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.1% or 25,140 shares. 5,525 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company. First Personal Finance stated it has 490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 60,124 are held by Agf Investments America. Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.96% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0.46% or 1.08M shares. Fil Limited reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Management And Counsel Lc reported 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Md Sass Svcs Incorporated holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,359 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 934,946 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Waverton Inv Ltd owns 1.48M shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 4.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts Fin Services Co Ma owns 32.90 million shares. First Bancshares Tru has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Eck Associates reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,530 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt invested 6.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,860 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 27,236 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Incorporated holds 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.25M shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap has 1.22M shares.