Westwood Holdings Group Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $20.44 Million; Susquehanna International Group Llp Lifted Position in Ciena (Call) (CIEN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 258,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.10M, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 1.45 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Ciena Corp (Call) (CIEN) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 55,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 640,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92 million, up from 585,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ciena Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 555,594 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 6,384 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Stevens Limited Partnership owns 69,507 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Centre Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 55,470 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 2.95 million shares. California-based Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd invested in 5,175 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 0.15% or 12,955 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.15% or 9.24M shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc holds 0.51% or 68,809 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 16,840 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 294,782 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership owns 5.33M shares or 4.71% of their US portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 4,339 shares. Moreover, Ghp Advsr Inc has 0.22% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.12 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 111,593 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $37.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $436,042 activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $360,222 was sold by SMITH GARY B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Lc stated it has 12,365 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 45 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,920 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 439,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 5.13M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 25,608 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.03% or 7,550 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 7,885 shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 642,419 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 292,878 shares in its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 178,467 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 15,995 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 2.48 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.02% or 2.92M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).