Westwood Holdings Group Cut Cooper Cos (COO) Position By $3.52 Million; Ulysses Management Has Boosted Ericsson (ERIC) Holding

Ulysses Management Llc increased Ericsson (ERIC) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 55,200 shares as Ericsson (ERIC)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 1.31 million shares with $11.98M value, up from 1.25M last quarter. Ericsson now has $31.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 2.32M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Cooper Cos Inc (COO) stake by 13.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 11,908 shares as Cooper Cos Inc (COO)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 74,247 shares with $21.99 million value, down from 86,155 last quarter. Cooper Cos Inc now has $16.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $334.05. About 346,816 shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 6.21 billion shares to 1.55M valued at $437.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 6.40B shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was reduced too.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $155.47 million for 26.43 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 42,700 shares to 68,886 valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) stake by 26,992 shares and now owns 39,771 shares. Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $314 target. Stephens upgraded The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on Friday, February 1 to “Overweight” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.