Westwood Holdings Group Cut By $12.88 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Has 1.08 Sentiment

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 14 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold their holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.12 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 5.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 477,101 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 8.28 million shares with $228.54 million value, down from 8.76M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $248.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 12.81M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

More notable recent Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust declares $0.0481 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Which Of PIMCO’s 3 California Muni Bond CEFs Is A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Search Of Income: Municipal Bond CEFs (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” published on January 20, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tax-Free Income For Those Who Need It Most: California Municipal Bond CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2015.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust for 155,030 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Llc owns 26,664 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.16% invested in the company for 22,814 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 134,479 shares.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $647.38 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 32.43 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 8,464 shares traded. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 27.61% above currents $27.35 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) stake by 197,037 shares to 1.08 million valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 7,464 shares and now owns 12,083 shares. Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was raised too.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18 billion for 10.06 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.