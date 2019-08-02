Westwood Holdings Group Cut Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding by $3.19 Million; Efg Asset Management Americas Upped Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $546,816; Valuation Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 59,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 332,305 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, down from 391,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 361,400 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 8,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $316.79. About 4.25 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,816 shares to 65,897 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,697 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.98 million for 14.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.