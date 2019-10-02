Westwood Holdings Group Boosted Stake in Iron Mountain (IRM) as Shares Declined; Shikiar Asset Management Maintains Holding in Kemper 7.375 (KMPA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 115.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 10,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, up from 8,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 118,684 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain Is Yielding 8% And Warrants A ‘Strong Buy’ Rating – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Iron Mountain: Junk-Rated Balance Sheet Is Starting To Rust – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – Motley Fool” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.