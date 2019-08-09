Westwood Holdings Group Boosted Position in Renasant (RNST) by $13.87 Million; Jfs Wealth Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted by $491,556

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 420,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.63 million, up from 780,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 81,014 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP MERGE IN DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $452.9M; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 09/03/2018 Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Suggs Joins Renasant Boards; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST; 21/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP SAYS ON MAY 16, BOARD EXPANDED ITS SIZE BY ONE TO 14 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 551,965 shares to 102,086 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,231 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

