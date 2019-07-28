Westwood Holdings Group Boosted Its Holding in Marcus (MCS) by $6.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $2.28 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 594,243 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 156,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 698,515 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98 million, up from 541,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 235,995 shares traded or 26.98% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 15.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Llc invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 139,171 shares. 8,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 148,694 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Cannell Peter B & has 0.02% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 222,407 shares. Northern Trust reported 937,558 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 38,214 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 62,341 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 6,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS).

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Marcus Corporation Completes Acquisition of Movie Tavern Circuit and Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) celebrated 25 years of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing today’s Opening Bell®; Photo Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network – Business Wire” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Saint Kate deemed ‘a natural extension’ of Milwaukee’s arts scene: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marcus Corp (MCS) CEO Gregory Marcus on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4,826 shares to 240,245 shares, valued at $23.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,258 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys (NYSE:HPP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $68.71 million activity.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Blackrock has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 700 shares. Redmile Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,630 shares. Product Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.06% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Carroll Assoc Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. 100,000 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Spark accumulated 116,802 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 91,439 were reported by Alps Advisors. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability holds 346,457 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1.36 million are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $178,756 activity. Shares for $27,627 were bought by Arkowitz David. Clayman Michael D. also bought $50,009 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Announces Product-Specific J Code (J3304) for ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Effective January 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flexion: Waiting And Watching – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Named one of Boston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for the Third Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics Announces Publication of Analysis of Patients with Unilateral Knee OA from Pivotal Trial of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.