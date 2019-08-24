Westwood Holdings Group Boosted Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cambiar Investors Decreased Its Position by $1.09 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 50,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 40,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.85M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 23,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 5.88M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.76M, down from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 715,843 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 29,207 shares to 423,066 shares, valued at $77.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,975 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 67,594 shares to 587,435 shares, valued at $29.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 82,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).