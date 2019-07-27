Westwood Hldgs Group (WHG) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Increased Its Holding

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (WHG) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 59,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 401,140 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, down from 461,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 23,476 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 48.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q EPS 93c

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 202.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,199 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. The insider Miele Laura sold $114,710. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was sold by Schatz Jacob J..

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Msci N (NORW) by 31,845 shares to 179,793 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 8,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,972 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 13,175 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $83.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 9,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

