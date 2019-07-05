Westwood Global Investments Upped Ternium (TX) Holding; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Prologis (PLD) Holding by $3.61 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 50,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 134,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 1.31 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 163,231 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,530 shares to 168,507 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 13,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $479.77M for 26.76 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated holds 13.57M shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Gideon reported 9,743 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Garland Cap Management invested in 3.27% or 65,520 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advsr Asset Inc owns 42,131 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.02% or 23,942 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited Com has 8,550 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alley Limited Liability Co reported 30,280 shares. Cls Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,209 shares. Washington Natl Bank invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 70,855 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.04 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

