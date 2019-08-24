Westwood Global Investments Upped Tenaris (TS) Position by $7.62 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Price Declined, Permit Capital Lifted by $1.01 Million Its Position

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 3.21M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 2.68M shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 35.59 million shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Arrowstreet LP owns 538,104 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited invested in 318,242 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.09% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 123,498 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.25% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 11,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century owns 587,729 shares. Sadoff Investment Lc invested in 2.75% or 2.43 million shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 36,495 shares.

