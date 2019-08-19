Westwood Global Investments Upped Position in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) as Stock Rose; Sit Investment Associates Increases Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09M, up from 39.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 17.01 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 26,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 129,575 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 102,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.18. About 5.84M shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic readies rival surgical robot to Intuitive’s da Vinci – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dana Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 41,361 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,039 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl holds 0.04% or 5,340 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 230,869 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 23,333 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Lc reported 2.2% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mai Capital owns 30,298 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 501,067 are held by Johnson Counsel. Coastline holds 17,265 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 642,263 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.92% or 32,221 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 46,970 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3.3% or 63,450 shares.