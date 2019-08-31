Westwood Global Investments Upped Holding in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by $10.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.32 Million Its Holding

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 723,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.39M, up from 17.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 4.13 million shares traded or 70.52% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NII Holdings Stock Dropped 28% – The Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Carlos Slim’s America Movil Approves Delisting From NASDAQ, But Will Keep NYSE Listing – Forbes Now” on October 07, 2016. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Mexican Stocks to Consider Buying Now – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ILF: Exposure To Large-Cap Latam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.18% or 3,019 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 6.57M shares or 4.43% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Lc invested in 0.24% or 20,201 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers Bankshares invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Anchor Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Inc Ma has 17,754 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Co owns 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 49,123 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated accumulated 180,100 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 9,128 are held by First Savings Bank Tru Of Newtown. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company stated it has 419,116 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Regal Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 16,169 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.34 million shares. 10 stated it has 273,165 shares.