Westwood Global Investments Stake in Tenaris (TS) Upped by $7.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Westpac Banking Upped Holding in Principal Finl Group (PFG) by $260.33 Million

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 5,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,728 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14B, up from 17,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 670,639 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43M, up from 6.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 1.34 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 51,175 shares. Valley National Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 256 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 76,377 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs stated it has 9,703 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 10,340 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 960 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has 1.69 million shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset owns 0.75% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 35,620 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 257,307 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 0.17% or 82,166 shares. Amer Asset holds 9,297 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 4,516 were accumulated by Charter Trust.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 8,235 shares to 52,915 shares, valued at $7.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 39,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,678 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $144,270 activity. Shares for $44,100 were sold by Friedrich Amy Christine.