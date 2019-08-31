Westwood Global Investments Stake in Tenaris (TS) Has Boosted as Stock Declined; British Columbia Investment Management Increases Stake in Rollins (ROL)

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 3.08M shares traded or 30.34% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 258.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 95,834 shares as the company's stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 132,926 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 37,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 1.14M shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 12,854 shares to 100,955 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 41,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,641 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

