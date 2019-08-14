Westwood Global Investments Raised Its Ternium (TX) Holding by $3.56 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Upped Arista Networks (ANET) Holding by $388,104 as Stock Declined

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.82. About 802,741 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 586,434 shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.98 million shares to 16,776 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 29.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,567 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

