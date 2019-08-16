Westwood Global Investments Position in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Upped by $14.84 Million; Stack Financial Management Has Decreased Its Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Holding by $602,582 as Market Valuation Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16 million, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $96.34. About 1.23 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09 million, up from 39.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 3.51M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.