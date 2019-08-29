Westwood Global Investments Maintains Position in Itau Unibanco (ITUB); Firefly Value Partners LP Has Raised Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake by $43.02 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.63M market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.595. About 1.05 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09 million, up from 39.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 1.66M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA

