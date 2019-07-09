Westwood Global Investments Maintains Holding in Itau Unibanco (ITUB); Rothschild Asset Management Boosted Position in Rexnord New (RXN) by $1.57 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 62,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 914,096 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98 million, up from 851,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 323,246 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09M, up from 39.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 15.41 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37T; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Life Storage Inc by 68,902 shares to 289,081 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 157,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,400 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 190,800 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 14,593 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). 81,475 were accumulated by Legal And General Gp Pcl. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 14,380 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.92% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Co reported 432,828 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 15,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 8,200 shares. United Cap Advisers Lc holds 28,599 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 228,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 113,939 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.02% or 962,254 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Co accumulated 509 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $92,750 activity.