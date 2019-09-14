Westwood Global Investments Lifted Stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by $2.84 Million; Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Trust Co Of Vermont Has Upped Position by $338,780 as Stock Value Rose

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 203,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.37 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.43 million, up from 18.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.27 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 15,677 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,049 shares to 129,405 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,937 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

