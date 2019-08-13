Westwood Global Investments Lifted Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Holding by $14.84 Million as Shares Rose; As Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Shares Declined, Friess Associates Increased Holding by $2.23 Million

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09 million, up from 39.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 18.85 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 871,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 3.90 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 04/04/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ICPT, NOG, RPAI

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc. by 129,447 shares to 90,924 shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Lovesac Co. by 28,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,394 shares, and cut its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

