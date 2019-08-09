Westwood Global Investments Increases Position in Tenaris (TS); As Commvault Systems Com (CVLT) Market Value Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 2.63M shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc Com (CVLT) by 65.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 69,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The hedge fund held 37,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 107,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 147,649 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Committee to Conduct Cap Return Review; 06/03/2018 MEDITECH Holdings South Africa Expands Solution Offerings and Data Value with Commvault; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 06/03/2018 – Lucidworks Launches Al-Powered Site Search App for the Enterprise; 02/04/2018 – Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott to Vote in Favor of Company’s Proposed Slate of Directors at Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT NOMINATES FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMMVAULT BOARD; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 18 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 3.89M shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 16,100 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). 13,271 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc L P. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 13,700 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Ser Gru has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 216,484 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.04% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 75 shares. Parametrica Mgmt owns 0.45% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 3,261 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). First Mercantile Communication accumulated 2,251 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. BUNTE AL had sold 64,167 shares worth $4.35 million on Wednesday, February 13.

