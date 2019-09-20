Westwood Global Investments Increases Holding in Tenaris (TS); Medtronic (MDT) Market Valuation Rose While Vestor Capital Has Lowered Stake by $3.83 Million

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 39,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 155,224 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.12 million, down from 194,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $111.32. About 1.52M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31M, up from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 274,974 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $566.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Smallcap Div Fd (DES) by 16,747 shares to 103,585 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.74 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glob holds 0.13% or 4.36 million shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alley Communications Limited Liability Co invested in 59,018 shares. Financial Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.06% or 24,984 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 0.66% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 42,037 shares. Needham Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hm Payson And Company reported 222,491 shares stake. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.05% or 1,518 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,947 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 37,891 shares. 19,097 are held by Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 71,551 shares. Jensen Investment Management invested in 5,090 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 4,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

