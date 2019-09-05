Westwood Global Investments Increased Stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by $10.12 Million; Intl Fcstone (INTL) Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 42,290 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 723,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.39 million, up from 17.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.27 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “America Movil SA de CV (AMX) CEO Daniel Aboumrad on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil readies loan market return with $2.5B refinancing plan – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ILF: Exposure To Large-Cap Latam – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). 46,406 are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) or 456 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 14,200 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Citigroup reported 14,021 shares. Mason Street Limited Com invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 14,961 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 44,342 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 29,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). 25,186 were accumulated by Indexiq Limited Liability Corp. Invesco owns 146,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.