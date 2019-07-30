Westwood Global Investments Increased Its Ternium (TX) Stake; Ruffer Llp Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 855,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.13M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.21 million, up from 4.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $145.96. About 340,186 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 16,082 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Approval of 1­for­25 Reverse Stock Split – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency and Effectiveness of One-for-Twenty-Five Reverse Stock Split and its Scheduled Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The IPO Marathon Continues In A 7-Deal Week Featuring Health-Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Co owns 7,216 shares. 311,350 are owned by Park National Oh. Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). King Wealth has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bragg Fincl Advsrs accumulated 1.23% or 85,078 shares. Cap Mgmt reported 6,232 shares stake. 61,867 are owned by Country Club Trust Na. Haverford Communications holds 1.95% or 944,307 shares in its portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,456 shares. Punch Associate Investment Mngmt reported 56,260 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,763 shares. Bbr Ltd Llc owns 18,638 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,176 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 18,259 shares.