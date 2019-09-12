Westwood Global Investments Increased Its America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Holding by $2.84 Million; Stock Price Declined; Opus Investment Management Upped Holding in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) as Market Value Rose

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 203,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.37 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.43M, up from 18.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 1.29M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 90,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 183,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 10.26 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,000 shares to 84,700 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Ltd Com reported 466,991 shares stake. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 381,724 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 299,176 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Management Inc invested in 24,860 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 6,289 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company holds 0.06% or 8.96M shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Management Inc reported 33,700 shares stake. Strs Ohio has 0.04% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 574,715 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.20M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 296,546 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 1.96 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 22,222 shares in its portfolio. James Rech, a Ohio-based fund reported 350,462 shares.