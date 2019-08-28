Westwood Global Investments Holds Holding in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX); Euclidean Technologies Management Increased Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding by $640,500

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 723,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.39M, up from 17.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 1.14M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 819,838 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares to 12,670 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 8,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,235 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. $135,150 worth of stock was bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24. Pushis Glenn also bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares.

