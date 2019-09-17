Westwood Global Investments Holding In Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Was Increased; Green Street Investors Boosted Its Holding in Store Cap (STOR) by $1.07 Million

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 594,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 42.26 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.11 million, up from 41.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.54 lastly. It is down 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 325,327 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

More notable recent Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why StoneCo Stock Is Plunging Today – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Brazilian Stocks to Buy as the Emerging Market Pauses – Investorplace.com” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Warren Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Popped 17.4% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Retail High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STORE Capital declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $156.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 26,100 shares to 220,300 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).