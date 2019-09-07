Westwood Global Investments Has Raised Its America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Stake by $10.12 Million; Stock Value Declined; Autonomy Capital LP Increased Its Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Position by $500,000 as Shares Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 113,562 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 723,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.39 million, up from 17.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 1.49M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NII Holdings Stock Dropped 28% – The Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “America Movil On The Defensive But Still Capable – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2016. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “H&R Block, Intuit shares gain ground after IRS confirms refunds will be paid despite shutdown – MarketWatch” on January 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AOC, Warren closer to goal of IRS doing your taxes for you – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form SC TO-I Western Asset Middle Filed by: Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 10-Q VanEck Merk Gold Trust For: Jul 31 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.