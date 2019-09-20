Westwood Global Investments Has Lifted Tenaris (TS) Position by $2.27 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Holder Family Management Lowered Its Position

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 26,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 8,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, down from 34,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 7.14M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 1.00M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.08 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp by 88,802 shares to 299,527 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 21,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,744 are owned by Fdx Advisors. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.53% or 51,543 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 55,952 shares. New England And Management holds 1.35% or 23,745 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.86% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 40,794 are owned by Heritage Wealth. Sivik Global Health Lc holds 1.42% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability reported 0.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.39% or 11,695 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). British Columbia Mngmt Corporation owns 0.64% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 936,750 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.6% or 25,166 shares. The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rodgers Brothers invested 1.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).