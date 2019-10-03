Westwood Global Investments Has Lifted Its Ternium (TX) Holding; Kbl Merger IV – Rights (KBLMR) Shorts Raised By 9%

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased Ternium (TX) stake by 2.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Global Investments Llc acquired 31,865 shares as Ternium (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Westwood Global Investments Llc holds 1.12 million shares with $25.14M value, up from 1.09M last quarter. Ternium now has $3.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 56,062 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

Kbl Merger Corp IV – Rights (NASDAQ:KBLMR) had an increase of 9% in short interest. KBLMR’s SI was 79,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9% from 73,300 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 30 days are for Kbl Merger Corp IV – Rights (NASDAQ:KBLMR)’s short sellers to cover KBLMR’s short positions. It closed at $0.2386 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

