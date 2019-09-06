Westwood Global Investments Has Lifted Its Stake in Ternium (TX) as Share Price Declined; As Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Share Price Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 8,503 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 14,009 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 15,425 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested in 24,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc holds 12,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Serv Group holds 46,042 shares. Eaton Vance reported 2.19 million shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Lc holds 0.15% or 153,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk owns 137,065 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 3,703 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 56,668 shares. Cohen Steers accumulated 468,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc holds 0% or 141,890 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 814,531 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) or 10,931 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company reported 72,846 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Qlty Ii (MUE) by 112,456 shares to 219,956 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Texas Qlty Mun Incme (NTX) by 109,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF).

