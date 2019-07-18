Westwood Global Investments Has Lifted Its Holding in Ternium (TX) as Market Value Declined; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increased Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $679,440 as Valuation Rose

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 28,925 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,576 shares as the company's stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 143,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $225.97. About 293,360 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,526 shares to 10,286 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,111 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Air Products and Chemicals Inc. – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019