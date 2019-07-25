Westwood Global Investments Has Increased Its Stake in Ternium (TX) as Shares Declined; Consolidated Investment Group Has Increased Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $1.04 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $10.36 during the last trading session, reaching $497.96. About 248,118 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 254,699 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 0.01% or 152 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 24,703 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com reported 196,350 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 521 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 3 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Veritable LP holds 0.04% or 3,877 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0.45% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 56,181 shares. 123,022 were accumulated by Stockbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability. Strs Ohio reported 147,526 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Com owns 1,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,911 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

