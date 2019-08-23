Westwood Global Investments Has Boosted Ternium (TX) Holding by $3.56 Million; Stock Value Declined; Reliance Trust Has Upped Its At&T (T) Position by $303,149 as Market Valuation Rose

Reliance Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 152,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 142,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 7.88M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 30,421 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

