Westwood Global Investments Has Boosted Its Ternium (TX) Stake by $3.56 Million; Shares Declined; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Declined, Lathrop Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $631,320

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $130.97. About 331,299 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 512,295 shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mgmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,079 shares. 29,191 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Millennium Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 68,425 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 7,374 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 51,930 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 58,810 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 78,643 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 32,100 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 2,834 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 1,500 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 4,587 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.03% or 11,551 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 86,583 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Principal Grp Inc owns 176,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,105 shares to 66,280 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,872 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).