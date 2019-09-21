Westwood Global Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Tenaris (TS); Corbyn Investment Management Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Has Increased by $1.46 Million as Valuation Rose

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 2.53 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 6,059 shares to 299,388 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,181 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO).

